Chargers’ Justin Herbert on Aaron Rodgers joining Jets: ‘Looking forward to the challenges’

The AFC got a bit more difficult earlier in the week when the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers completed their trade for Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers probably does not make the best team in the AFC, New York definitely becomes an automatic postseason contender with him at the helm and could throw a wrench into the playoff plans of guys like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles was the No. 5 seed in the playoff last season after losing the AFC West division to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, add Rodgers to a team that already had seven wins with the quarterback position in flux and AFC teams will have an even harder time trying to vie for a position.

Herbert is up to the challenge and is looking forward to potentially meeting Rodgers next season as the Chargers are set to play the Jets at MetLife Stadium in 2023.

JETS’ AARON RODGERS RESPONDS TO ZACH WILSON’S ‘HELL’ IN PRACTICE COMMENT: ‘I’M GOING TO MAKE HIS LIFE HEAVEN’

“He’s an awfully great quarterback,” Herbert told Fox News Digital. “Obviously, very talented. Being a part of the AFC, it’s always a great opportunity to play against those guys. We got so much respect for him as a quarterback, as a player, and as a leader. The AFC is definitely a tough division but looking forward to the challenges.”

Herbert had 4,739 passing yards last season with 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He finished ninth in AP MVP voting but failed to garner a Pro Bowl selection.

Los Angeles was eliminated from the postseason after a brutal defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They will look to regroup and press on in 2023.