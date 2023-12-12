Chargers’ Justin Herbert out for season with broken finger

Justin Herbert’s 2023 season is over as the Los Angeles Chargers placed him on injured reserve Tuesday after he broke his right index finger in their Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The team said Herbert would undergo surgery later in the day.

Los Angeles was entering Week 15 on a short week as they have an AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Easton Stick will likely be the starting quarterback for the game.

Herbert suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Broncos game after he appeared to injure the finger following a hit from Denver defensive lineman Zach Allen. He finished the series but hit the locker room afterward and did not return to the field.

“I can’t remember whether it got hit on a helmet or whether it hit on someone’s shoulder pads, but I just remember coming up and it wasn’t feeling right,” the star quarterback said.

“It’s obviously tough. You feel bad for hanging the team out like that. You never want to be taken out of the game… it is something that we’ll know more as the week goes on and if there’s any chance to play, I’ll do everything I can to be out there.”

While Herbert kept his right hand hidden, he noted wearing a splint on his finger, adding, “It doesn’t quite feel good.”

Herbert had played in 62 consecutive games with his first start coming in Week 2 of the 2020 season when Tyrod Taylor suffered a freak injury. This season had been his toughest, as Los Angeles fell to 5-8 with the loss to Denver.

Herbert wraps his season with 3,134 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

