Chargers legend Shawne Merriman predicts Los Angeles will challenge Chiefs for division crown next season

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Despite leading the NFL in drops, committing an excessive number of penalties and losing six regular season games, the Chiefs overcame all their issues to win a second consecutive championship. Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVIII after he helped lift the team to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Many believe the Chiefs’ window to compete for the title will remain open for the foreseeable future. Kansas City has dominated the AFC West in recent years, winning the division eight straight seasons.

However, former Chargers standout Shawne Merriman is confident that Los Angeles can take the division crown away from the Chiefs.

“I’ll say this, and I’m not speaking because I’m biased,” Merriman began. “There’s a new coach in town in Jim Harbaugh in that division and really believe that it’s really the Chargers division to lose coming into this year. Not just because (of) Jim Harbaugh, but because of what he’s capable of doing with them.”

During his introductory press conference earlier this month, Jim Harbaugh made it clear that he is coming to the Chargers to pursue not one, but multiple Super Bowl titles.

“It’s got to be multiple championships,” he told reporters. “We’re going to be humble and hungry, but that’s our goal.”

The Chiefs’ struggles over the course of the regular season seemed to give credence to the idea that another AFC team would overtake the Chiefs. Some even pointed to the 2022 season as the best year to knock off the Chiefs, but Kansas City ended up winning the Super Bowl in both of those years.

Merriman pointed to one reason why it is virtually impossible to count the Chiefs out right now — their superstar quarterback.

“Last year I thought was the year,” Merriman said in response to whether the Chiefs’ level of vulnerability.

“Even though they were dominant and what not, but (Mahomes) was hurt… I don’t know if people remember that. He had that bum foot that he was running around on in the AFC Championship game. And this dude went out there and iced the game with his legs. He iced the game running… 10, 15 yards to extend the drive and to give them a new set of downs on that bad foot with no number one wide receiver, no number one(running back), they didn’t have anybody,” Merriman noted.

“So when you look at it from that standpoint… what else can go wrong for these dudes not to win. The Buffalo Bills, in my opinion, were a better team. The Ravens definitely were a better team. And they still got to the Super Bowl… you just can’t count them guys out.”

The Chargers face a considerable amount of questions this offseason. New general manager Joe Hortiz and the rest of the front office will have to decide on the future of star wide receiver Mike Williams, who has battled multiple injuries in recent seasons.

The contract of star defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will also likely need to be addressed at some point this offseason. Elsewhere, starting running back Austin Eckler is set to become a free agent when the new league year starts in March.

The front office will also weigh whether it makes financial sense to hammer out a lucrative extension for the Chargers’ excellent left tackle Rashawn Slater. With one year remaining on his rookie deal, the young star is eligible for a long-term deal. If the Chargers are not quite ready to offer a multiyear deal, they could pick up Slater’s fifth-year option.

Harbaugh did coach in the big game during his first stint as an NFL head coach. He led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII. The Niners ultimately suffered a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in that game.

The series of events that transpired during that fateful Super Bowl remains at the forefront of Harbaugh’s mind.

“There’s probably not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that game and what we could’ve done down at the end, (seven) yards away from getting into the end zone,” Harbaugh said last week in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, via The Associated Press. “You leave that field, and you go, there might be other days. Then you start thinking that might be the only day. Just wanted another shot at it, take another crack.”

He also admitted that the Super Bowl loss fueled his desire to return to the NFL.

When I say it motivates me every day, it’s every day,” he said in reference to his shortcomings at the professional football level.

