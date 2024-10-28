Chargers lineman torches Saints player over Justin Herbert takedown

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert likely narrowly missed serious injury in Sunday’s 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Well after Herbert threw the ball, Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd grabbed onto the quarterback’s leg and awkwardly brought him down. Chargers center Bradley Bozeman took exception to Shepherd’s play and gave him the business over the move.

Herbert appeared to be fine. He threw for 279 yards and two touchdown passes in the win. But Bozeman torched the move after the game.

“It was probably one of the dirtier plays I’ve ever seen,” Bozeman said, via ESPN. “You protect your quarterback no matter what. And I think any of our offensive linemen that was in my position would’ve done the same thing.”

Herbert had been dealing with a high ankle sprain on his right leg.

He lauded Bozeman for coming to his aid.

“That’s the type of center you want on your team,” Herbert said. “He’ll give everything for this team, and I appreciated what he did. I tried to pull him off so he didn’t get any penalties called, but to have a guy like that defending you, there’s no better feeling.”

Shepherd didn’t appear to remark about the play after the game.

Los Angeles improved to 4-3 with the victory. New Orleans fell to 2-6.

