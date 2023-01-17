Chargers make major changes to coaching staff after shocking playoff loss

Just days after blowing a 27-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round, the Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

The Chargers announced the firings Tuesday, seemingly signaling that head coach Brandon Staley would return for his third season with the team.

Lombardi and Day each spent two seasons with the Chargers.

Staley was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator in January 2020. The following year he was named Chargers head coach He has a 19-16 record, including playoffs, and led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

But following Saturday’s collapse, questions arose surrounding Staley’s future in Los Angeles. But several players expressed their backing of Staley.

“Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team.”

Veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa expressed trust in his entire coaching staff.

“I really do trust these coaches. [Staley is] a fresh head coach in this league. To expect he’s going to know everything right away is kind of silly,” Bosa said. “I think we need to just keep building. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

While the Chargers ranked ninth in total offense this season, they were 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with having the third-worst rushing attack in the league. Los Angeles also had the NFL’s second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).

While some continue to question Staley’s future, a report from The Athletic Tuesday says both Staley and general manager Tom Telesco are expected to return for the 2023 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.