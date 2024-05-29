Charges against Scottie Scheffler in PGA Championship arrest dismissed

The charges against 10-time PGA Tour winner Scottie Scheffler were dismissed on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was arrested just before the second round of the PGA Championship in Kentucky.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell addressed the court and filed a motion to have all charges against the two-time major winner dismissed after finding in the prosecutor’s investigation that the evidence corroborated Scheffler’s claim that it was all a “misunderstanding.”

Scheffler, 27, was facing four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville Metro Police Department officer sustained during the encounter on May 17.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.”

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective ​​Bryan Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler. However, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange and during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

The judge accepted the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss the charges with prejudice.

Police were on the scene on May 17 investigating the death of a volunteer who was hit by a bus just outside the golf course, when the incident took place. Traffic was being directed by law enforcement.

According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car when an officer said he “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” the officer to the ground.

“It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding,” Scheffler said after the second round, also expressing his condolences to the family of the volunteer. “I can’t comment on any of the specifics of it, so I feel like y’all are going to be disappointed, but I can’t comment on any specifics, but my situation will be handled.”

Last week, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced during a press conference that Gillis received “corrective action” after an internal investigation found that he did not follow proper protocols by failing to turn on his body camera.

“We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation,” Gwinn-Villaroel said at the time. “This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form, which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices. We respect the judicial process, and we will allow the course to proceed accordingly. We will not be able to make any further statements as relates to this matter.”

LMPD released a statement Wednesday following the judge’s ruling to dismiss the charges. They said previously unreleased videos and documents would be released now that the investigation and case were closed.

“We respect the County Attorney’s decision, and we respect the judicial process. LMPD will remain focused on our mission to serve the city of Louisville and mitigate violent crime.”

