Charles Barkley blames Nets’ ‘Big Three’ for Steve Nash departure: ‘Just a scapegoat’

The Brooklyn Nets are in shambles and Charles Barkley is pointing his Hall of Fame finger at three individuals.

On Tuesday night, Barkley and the crew on “Inside the NBA” reacted to a chaotic day in Brooklyn, which saw head coach Steve Nash and the organization part ways just seven games into the NBA season.

“From a public perception, you let these players run this man off his job because they were acting like fools,” Barkley said on Tuesday.

NETS, STEVE NASH PART WAYS JUST SEVEN GAMES INTO SEASON

“This is all on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Steve Nash just a scapegoat.”

Nash’s time in Brooklyn was filled with rocky moments, including a tumultuous 2022 offseason that saw Kevin Durant demand a trade before the two sides were able to reconcile their relationship.

Durant reportedly asked for Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired, a request that owner Joe Tsai denied.

Durant told reporters before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls that he was “shocked” to learn about Nash’s departure.

“You’re always shocked when a move like this happens,” Durant said, via ESPN. “But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today.”

Nash experienced some success in Brooklyn, bringing the Nets to within one game of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals before losing to Milwaukee Bucks, the eventual NBA champions.

“This team did pretty good in the playoffs like three, four years ago,” Barkley continued. “So, nobody was talking about how bad of a coach was three or four years ago. All of the sudden these guys start acting like fools and jack—-, and now, ‘Oh, Steve Nash can’t coach.'”

Brooklyn is rumored to be nearing a deal with suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to be the next head coach of the organization.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn was named acting head coach as Brooklyn looks for Nash’s permanent replacement.