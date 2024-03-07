Charles Barkley rants about Black people wearing Donald Trump mugshot shirts again: ‘Freaking idiot’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Charles Barkley again ripped Black people who would choose to wear a T-shirt with a former President Trump mugshot on the front of it in a rant on Wednesday night.

Barkley, the Basketball Hall of Famer-turned-political pundit, said earlier in the week he would “punch” someone in the face if he saw another Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot. He pulled back a bit on the threat, but he did hurl another insult.

“The point I was trying to make, no, the point I was making, I wasn’t trying to make it – when Donald Trump compares his plight with that of the Black person, that is what I had a problem with,” he said.

“Now, I do wanna say this. I want to make it perfectly clear… If you’re a Black person and you wearing a Donald Trump mugshot, you are a freaking idiot. And I’m only saying ‘Freakin’ idiot because they won’t let me say what I really wanna say. But you can figure it out. It starts with an F.”

He later reiterated his stance when talking with Gayle King on CNN. Barkley said he stood by his “freaking idiot” comment. King cracked that he was not going to go around “randomly attacking people in the street.”

“Unless they had Trump sneakers on too,” Barkley added.

The entire saga was in reaction to Trump’s speech in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday.

“You know who embraced more than anybody else? The Black population,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mugshot – you know they do shirts.”

Trump has since dominated Super Tuesday on his way to a likely rematch against President Biden in the general election come November.

