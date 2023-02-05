Charles Barkley reveals why Tom Brady’s ‘career is unparalleled’

Tom Brady was the next great superstar athlete to retire as he made the announcement in a social media video on Wednesday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason.

As sports pundits tried to put Brady’s career into perspective, NBA great Charles Barkley was asked in an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” about the comparison in accolades between Brady and LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is about to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in regular-season points totals all time.

“Tom Brady – we shall appreciate Tom Brady more,” Barkley said. “No. 1, 10 Super Bowls is incredible, but the thing that’s crazy why I put [a] football accomplishment ahead of basketball accomplishments is, you know, every game in the NFL is a one-game-you-out, you’re done.

“[In the NBA] If you got Kareem, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe [Bryant], LeBron [James], Michael [Jordan], you got the best player in every game, you can lose one game, you can lose two games, you can actually lose three games. But to have every game be a Game 7, no matter how great your regular season was, to have every game to be the end of your season, and for this man to make it to 10 Super Bowls and win seven, it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in history,” he continued.

“To have every game be a Game 7, I think what Tom Brady accomplished, his career is unparalleled,” Barkley said.

Not to mention, Brady retires as the record-holder in touchdown passes and passing yards for a career. He also won Super Bowls with the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

Brady rarely lost in the Super Bowl, but when he did, the games were an instant classic: Eli Manning led the New York Giants to wins over the Patriots twice, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles upset Brady in their own Super Bowl matchup.