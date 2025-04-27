Charles Barkley rips Heat fans before the team’s historic playoff loss to Cavaliers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player-turned television star Charles Barkley is not a fan of the Miami Heat faithful.

Miami’s beloved NBA franchise became the first 10th seed to advance from the play-in tournament to the NBA Playoffs.

Being the eighth seed for the postseason meant the Heat would meet the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

The Heat came up short in the first two games of the first-round Eastern Conference series. Before Game 3 tipped off in Miami Saturday, Barkley took a moment to take a jab at Heat fans.

“That’s not a tough environment [to play in],” Barkley said during the pregame broadcast in reference to Kaseya Center, the Heat’s home arena. “That’s not a tough environment.”

The Hall of Famer then mentioned how the Heat overcame the odds in the play-in tournament to make it to the playoffs.

“Yeah, but that’s still not a hostile environment,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Barkley has shared his distaste for Heat fans. After LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade joined forces in Miami for the 2010-11 season, Barkley suggested the Heat’s fan base mostly consisted of fair-weather fans. Barkley has also previously claimed Heat fans were among the worst in the NBA.

The Heat lost Game 3, 124-87, their worst playoff loss ever, and the Cavs took a 3-0 series lead. The Cavs took control with a 33-5 run early, outrebounded Miami 46-29 and outscored the Heat 60-30 in the paint.

“Our guys knew that was the key, rebounding and winning the rebounding battle,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We really executed defensively.”

Evan Mobley scored 19 points and Max Strus added 18 for Cleveland. Ty Jerome had 13 points and 11 assists in 22 minutes.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the on-court adversity his team has had to fight through over the past several weeks.

“Look, our guys really want this, and it probably looks like our guys don’t,” Spoelstra said. “But I know what our last six weeks have been like, just to fight and scratch and claw to get into this.”

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

