Charles Barkley shares blunt advice for Mavericks GM Nico Harrison after latest Luka Doncic remarks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Barkley shared a message for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison after the NBA executive made headlines again this week when he said he was surprised by the fanbase’s “level” of love for Luka Doncic after his trade to Los Angeles.

Speaking to reporters Monday during his season-ending news conference, Harrison admitted that he knew of Doncic’s importance to fans but hadn’t quite known to what extent that was until there were calls for his firing after the bombshell trade news.

“I did know that Luka was important to the fan base,” Harrison said. “I didn’t quite know it to what level.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This followed remarks he made earlier in the week when he said that he had “no regrets” over the trade.

Barkley took issue with Harrison’s public remarks since the trade, and during Monday night’s broadcast of “NBA on TNT,” he shared some advice for Harrison.

“Listen man, I consider you a friend of mine — Nico Harrison, I consider you a friend of mine. I wish you nothing but the best. I thought you did a good job last year with the Mavs, and obviously whatever happened this year didn’t work out,” he began.

LAKERS SUPERSTAR LUKA DONCIC REVEALS HIS FIRST REACTION TO LEARNING OF MAVERICKS TRADE

“Man, don’t do no more press conferences. I don’t even know what you’re doing. I really don’t. I got sympathy and love for you, but I have zero idea what you’re trying to do. This war is over, brother. You takin’ the L (loss).

“I hope you keep your job. I hope that team get healthy, but man, don’t do any more interviews. Please don’t.”

But Barkley isn’t alone in his criticism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a recent interview with ESPN, Doncic revealed his emotions about the trade that sent him to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick.

“Sadness, mostly. I was still in shock, like crazy shock. I felt like my heart was broken, honestly,” Doncic said.

He added that he did not speak to Harrison the night of the trade or since.