Charles Barkley takes political jab when discussing NBA’s All-Star Game voting process

NBA Hall of Famer and current analyst Charles Barkley has a knack for stirring controversy on TNT’s basketball coverage.

On Thursday, Barkley made the TNT crew uncomfortable with a political joke as they discussed the NBA’s All-Star voting process.

“We let the fans vote. Look what happened the last time they got to vote for president,” Barkley said.

After an uncomfortable silence and the host telling Barkley he was “really giving it to me tonight,” Barkley clarified his statement.

“I don’t mean the old guy,” Barkley said as Shaquille O’Neal laughed. “I mean the guy before the old guy. I’m sorry. Sorry President Biden. I didn’t mean President Biden.”

Barkley’s clarification appeared to be taking a shot at former President Trump.

Fans of the NBA account for 50% of the vote for the All-Star Game starters, while players and media account for 25% each.

The starters were announced Thursday night for the game which will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

For the Western Conference, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named team captain.

He will be joined by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the captain of the Eastern Conference, the third time he has been team captain.

He will be joined by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.