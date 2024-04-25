Charlie Woods, Tiger’s 15-year-old son, to play in US Open qualifier

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Let the unofficially official passing of the golf torch begin.

Tiger Woods‘ 15-year-old son, Charlie, will be teeing off in a U.S. Open qualifier on Thursday.

The younger Woods is one of 84 players that will play 18 holes at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, teeing off at 8:18 a.m. ET.

If Woods finishes in the top-five, he will advance to the Final Qualifying.

The father-son duo has played at the last four PNC Championships, where professional golfers team up with a family member.

Charlie competed in a pre-qualifier earlier this year, but shot an 86.

His skill is there, though. In this past PNC Championship, he actually outdrove a green with a 321-yard bomb, and he hit a flop shot at the driving range that even his father said was “f—ing nasty.”

At a tournament in 2022, he outdrove his competition by dozens of yards.

This year’s U.S. Open will be played at the famed Pinehurst No. 2, the site of the late Payne Stewart’s now legendary victory in 1999, as his celebration later became a statue near the 18th hole – he died in a plane crash that October.

The 15-time major winner earned three of those at the U.S. Open, the last coming in the wild playoff of 2008 against Rocco Mediate. That had been his last major win until the 2019 Masters.

Tiger finished T3 in Stewart’s victory and has never won at Pinehurst.

