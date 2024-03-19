Chase Young heads to Saints on one-year deal: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Chase Young has once again found a new NFL home, as he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints to join their defensive line, ESPN reported.

Young’s deal is a reported $13 million, fully guaranteed, for the 2024 season.

Young reportedly met with the Saints on Monday where he “likes the setup of the team’s defense.”

He appeared to confirm the deal with three le fleur de lis emojis he posted on X.

Young, the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was traded to the San Francisco 49ers by the Washington Commanders this past season for a compensatory third-round pick.

He had 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles in nine regular-season games with San Fran after totaling five sacks and 15 tackles in seven games with Washington. His 7.5 sacks total were a career high.

Young also contributed in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, sacking Patrick Mahomes in the overtime loss.

The 24-year-old burst onto the NFL scene during his rookie year with 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles (10 for loss), 12 quarterback hits and three fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown, as he went on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But 2021 brought a tumultuous situation for Young, who tore his ACL after nine games, costing him most of the 2022 season on the sideline.

The Saints have been looking for more pressure on the defensive line after ranking 28th in the league with just 34 sacks. Players like Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan were signed to extensions, but Isaiah Foskey and Payton Turner — high draft picks used in the last few seasons — didn’t have a sack combined last season.

New Orleans will hope Young can provide that punch on the defensive line for a team looking to improve upon their 9-8 record last season.

