Chase Young lauds 49ers’ ‘culture’ after trade: ‘Definitely know I’m in a building with winners’

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their defense before the NFL trade deadline with the acquisition of Chase Young from the Washington Commanders.

On Sunday, Young gets to play his first game with the 49ers as the team looks to get back in the win column against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young spent about three years with the Commanders with an ACL tear and ruptured patellar tendon in his knee in the middle of his career just getting started.

However, as the Commanders declined his fifth-year option, there were rumblings the team could trade him, and eventually they did. Young said Monday he “wasn’t mad” about the move.

“Just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know I’m in a building with winners,” Young said of the 49ers’ franchise.

“The spirit in the locker room. The spirit of the coaches. It’s just different. Kind of like the same thing at Ohio State where you’re expected to win. It’s just like vibe of, ‘We’re going to win.’ … I’m just excited to be blessed with the opportunity to be with this franchise.”

Young reunites with Nick Bosa on the defensive line. The two played at Ohio State together.

“It was literally like five minutes after they (the trade), he called me and was like, ‘Bro!’” Young said. “It was a good moment. Even in college, we never thought that we would ever play with each other again. It’s a blessing.”

In seven games, Young has five sacks and 15 tackles.

The 49ers will enter Week 10 with a 5-3 record.