Cheryl Reeve, Team USA women’s basketball and Lynx head coach, blasts Caitlin Clark Olympics question

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was set to get a firsthand look at Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark as she was snubbed from the USA Basketball women’s Olympic roster.

Reeve is the head coach of the national team and was among those who caught criticism for leaving Clark off of the roster despite her only having a few WNBA games under her belt.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf revealed before the Lynx played the Fever that he asked Reeve about Clark playing on future national teams. Reeve appeared to scoff at the question.

“Why the hell would I answer a national team question?” Reeve said. “I’m wearing Lynx. And I’m the head coach of the national team, but I’m not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?”

Reeve also downplayed the so-called Clark effect at Target Center.

Indy Star’s Chloe Peterson relayed another question toward Reeve about the possibility of a pro-Fever crowd.

“I don’t give two s–ts,” she said.

“I don’t’ give one s–t,” she then added.

The Lynx entered the game with a 16-7 record and in third place in the WNBA standings. The Fever, after a win over the Phoenix Mercury, improved to 10-14.

Indiana entered Sunday’s matchup seventh in the standings.

