Chicago crowd gives Chennedy Carter standing ovation in first game since hard foul on Caitlin Clark

Chennedy Carter has received a lot of criticism in the last few days after a hard foul on Caitlin Clark, but she found support on Tuesday.

Carter gave Clark a hard hip-check in the third quarter Saturday, which saw Clark hit the deck. Social media erupted in fury over the play. Carter initially refused to answer questions about the former Iowa standout until she said she had no regrets about the play.

The play made national headlines and was a hot topic on television, with arguments on both sides of the fence.

Well, her first game since the incident was back in front of her home crowd in Chicago, playing for the Sky alongside Angel Reese, who was also fined $1,000 for not speaking to the media after the Fever’s 71-70 win over Chicago.

As Carter took the court, the Sky crowd gave her a standing ovation.

“It felt good to know that SkyTown supports me, the fans got loud and that ultimately just got me going, it gave me confidence, soon as I came in, they gave me confidence, so I started feeling it, I’m like the crowd’s with you, your team is with you, let’s go,” Carter said after the game, via the New York Post.

Reese was ejected in the contest, which was an 88-75 loss to the dominant New York Liberty.

Regarding the foul in question, which was upgraded to a flagrant, Carter says she is going to continue to “compete and play hard 100%.”

“At the end of the day, it’s all love outside of basketball. When we’re in those four lines, it’s smoke. After, it’s all love,” Carter said, via the Daily Herald.

Despite saying it’s “all love” off the court Carter ripped Clark on Threads over the weekend, saying she is nothing but a three-point shooter.

Clark said she “wasn’t expecting” Carter to hit her.

“It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did,” she said.

