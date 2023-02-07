Chiefs aim for normalcy amid Super Bowl preparations, replicate team facilities in Arizona

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to create the perfect situation in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII and that includes replicating their meeting rooms.

The Chiefs touched down at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon before being taken to their hotel in Scottsdale where they will stay and hold team meetings for the week before facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But according to one report, the Chiefs coaching staff are trying to create some normalcy for the players.

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Sunday the Chiefs have modeled their meeting space in Arizona to match that of their offices back in Kansas City.

“I was told all of the meeting rooms that they have, because they have meeting rooms here, the coaches have their own offices – they made these meeting rooms look exactly like their meeting rooms in Kansas City,” Palmer said.

“So when the players walk into them, they have that feel that they are back in Kansas City, and it’s a normal week as much as possible while they’re here at the hotel, because we know there’s so many other things about this week that are just not normal as a player.”

Both teams will take part in the “Super Bowl LVII Opening Night” on Monday night in downtown Phoenix, where all the players and coaches from both teams are available for the annual media extravaganza.

The Chiefs will practice throughout the week at Arizona State’s football facilities while the Eagles will do their preparation at the Arizona Cardinals’ practice facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.