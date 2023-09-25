Chiefs’ Andy Reid jokes about setting up Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid ended his press conference with a joke Sunday after the team walloped the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

Kansas City breezed past Chicago relatively easy, but all the attention seemed to be on a special guest who caught the game from high above Arrowhead Stadium – Taylor Swift. Her appearance at the game only furthered the rumors about a relationship with superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

Reid was asked whether he got to meet Swift.

“You know what, I’ve met her before,” Reid said deadpan. “I set them up.”

The room filled with laughter, and Reid had a big smile on his face as he left the room.

Patrick Mahomes, who threw a touchdown pass to Kelce during the game, also remarked on Swift being at the game. He said he knew that Swift was coming but was not sure if his teammate was being serious when he told him earlier in the week.

“He told me at the last minute,” Mahomes explained. “There’s some things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not. He says it so calmly, I mean I remember one time he was like ‘Hey I’m going to go to one of the playoff baseball games,’ and I’m like you said it so randomly and then he just went.

“But the same thing, like Friday he was like ‘Yeah, I think she’s coming to the game this weekend,’ and then moved about his business. So, you’re kind of like…I guess that just happens I guess, I don’t know, it’s Travis.”

Mahomes heaped praise on Swift.

“Yeah, I mean she’s a pop star, she’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does and I haven’t got to meet her but I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I will probably get to meet her at some point so – she seems like a good person. Hopefully I get to meet her one day,” he said.