Chiefs’ Andy Reid tempers expectations for new in-game coaches interviews

Late last month, NBC’s Pro Football Talk revealed the NFL’s plans for new rules pertaining to coaches’ in-game media availability.

Networks broadcasting games will be granted limited access to locker rooms, and coaches will also be interviewed by sideline reporters during games.

Longtime Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he will fulfill his in-game media requirements, beginning Sept. 5 when Kansas City hosts the Baltimore Ravens. But he also tempered viewers’ expectations.

“I’m not very good during games on interviews. I won’t be very fancy with these interviews,” Reid told reporters Friday. “I don’t know. Listen, I’ve got to do it. I’m going to do it. I’m an NFL team guy, so I’m going to do it. But don’t expect much.”

Reid enters the 2024 season with 258 wins, which puts him in fourth place on the NFL’s career list.

The information on the in-game interviews was discovered in the more than 2,000-page transcript from the NFL Sunday Ticket trial. According to the document, Cathy Yancy, the NFL’s vice president of broadcasting rights, testified that coaches will be required to submit to an interview while games are in progress in 2024.

“This year, we have a new policy going into effect where all of the clubs are going to have to make a head coach available live for an interview during the game,” Yancy said, according to PFT.

“Each team has to provide a head coach; one in the first half, one in the second half. And that’s for all teams, and it’s available for all TV partners.”

An NFL spokesperson later clarified the new policy, saying, “When requested by the televising network, both clubs must make available the head coach or either offensive or defensive coordinator for an in-game, on-camera interview at the end of quarter breaks or at halftime.”

NBC Coordinating Producer Rob Hyland shared more details on what fans watching a game can expect.

“This year, new to the NFL, we’re going to be allowed to speak to a home team player in full uniform either at the end of warmups or just after runouts,” Hyland said this week. “All network partners for the first time will have locker room access after the field clears, 20 seconds of video per team and that’s new this year.”

Reid hopes to coach the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl title. If Kansas City pulls it off, it would be the first team in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy three consecutive years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

