Chiefs’ BJ Thompson goes into cardiac arrest during team meeting: reports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson is in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

Thompson, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting at the Chiefs’ training facility and went into cardiac arrest, according to the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was immediately attended to by medical staff on sight and reportedly taken away in an ambulance.

The 25-year-old NFL player is said to be in stable condition.

CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER MAY BE SIDELINED FOR KICKOFFS THIS SEASON AS TEAM ADJUSTS TO NEW RULES

According to ESPN, the Chiefs canceled Thursday’s practice session and rescheduled it for the following day.

Thompson is entering his second season with the Chiefs. He appeared in one game his rookie season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, where he registered two tackles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Friday will mark the team’s final offseason training activity (OTA) before they return next week for mandatory minicamp.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.