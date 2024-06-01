Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt preaches unification with message poignantly delivered at White House

The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday made the trip to the White House for the second year in a row, in celebration of back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Dozens of players were there, including kicker Harrison Butker, who criticized President Biden earlier this month during his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

But Butker’s attendance seemed to represent an example of what the team’s CEO, Clark Hunt, referenced at the gathering in the nation’s capital.

Butker, apparently quite adamantly, is not a fan of Biden’s policies and beliefs. And Hunt himself donated to Republican candidates in the last two election years.

But the exec said the beauty of sports is in bringing everyone together, despite any differences people may have.

“The amazing thing about sports is how they can bring a community together. Over the past few years, the men behind me have elevated the status of Kansas City and united football fans across the country and throughout the world,” Hunt said on Friday.

“There’s a lot that can divide us today, but for so many of us, sports provide a unifying joy that we all need.”

Butker was also in attendance last year at the White House, where he made his stances known with his wardrobe. He was seen wearing a tie that had “Vulnerari Praesidio” in cursive writing all over it, which is a Latin term that translates to “protect the most vulnerable.” He also wore a pin that was said to be the exact size of a 10-week-old fetus’ feet.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in February. It was the second Super Bowl ever to go to overtime, and it was the Chiefs’ third championship since 2020, when they also beat the 49ers with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Hunt joked that he hopes to make his visit to the White House an “annual trip.” No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls.

