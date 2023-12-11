Chiefs’ Chris Jones gets into heated conversation with coach; assistant slams tablet

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones was seen having an intense conversation with one of his coaches in the third quarter as the team fell behind 17-7 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Bills had marched down the field on a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a field goal to go up at least two scores. Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen was having a conversation with Jones on the sideline, and as the camera panned toward them, Cullen was seen spiking his tablet.

Jones was getting some oxygen, but it seemed some of their frustrations were boiling over in such a tight game with playoff implications on the line.

Kansas City was looking to bounce back with a victory against the Bills following a loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. The Chiefs’ defense allowed 27 points – the most all season.

Jones was a holdout to start the season. He missed the team’s first game against the Detroit Lions but re-joined the team after signing a one-year contract.

He’s been one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL over the last couple of years. Coming into the game against the Bills, he had recorded 7.5 sacks and 24 tackles. He had 15.5 sacks last season and earned votes for the AP Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time.

The Chiefs need Jones to be at the top of his games to help out the defense.

