Chiefs’ Chris Jones sheds tears during national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones felt the weight of the national anthem hit him before the start of the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

As country music star Reba McEntire sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the NFL broadcast cameras turned to Jones and the star player was seen shedding some tears as the song blared.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The five-time Pro Bowler will be a key for the Chiefs to stop the 49ers. San Francisco boasts one of the best offenses in football, led by Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. If Jones and company can get to Purdy, it will disrupt the offense entirely.

WATCH THE MOMENT ON X.

Purdy, in his first Super Bowl in only his second NFL season, was sacked twice against the Detroit Lions and once against the Green Bay Packers.

PATRICK MAHOMES GIVES CHIEFS PREGAME HYPE-UP SPEECH FOR SUPER BOWL: ‘THIS IS OUR MOMENT’

Jones has a half-sack and four tackles during the playoffs.

He earned his second All-Pro first team nod in 2023 after playing 16 of 17 games. He held out in Week 1 because he wanted a new contract. He decided to sign a one-year deal and put together a phenomenal season with 10 sacks and 30 tackles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Super Bowl is being played in Las Vegas for the first time. The Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium is playing host.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.