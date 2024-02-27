Chiefs’ Chris Jones talks awkward NFL Scouting Combine experience in resurfaced clip

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones revisited his awkward experience at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2016 on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast.

The “New Heights” X account posted the clip of Jones on the podcast as the NFL Scouting Combine gets ready to start this week for those in the NFL Draft pool this year. Jones was on the show about four months ago, but the resurfaced interview went viral on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones, a former Mississippi State lineman, decided to go with short tights to wear for his 40-year dash. He did not realize they would essentially be boxers and that he had made the wrong dress choice.

“I’mma be honest with you, bro. I was so big on being different from everyone,” Jones explained. “Everybody was wearing the f—ing long tights. I was like, you know what, I’m not going out there and copying everybody. I’mma wear the short tights. I didn’t realize they was boxers, bro.”

Jason Kelce slyly noted that Jones “tripped over that third leg.” Travis Kelce remembered Jones saying that his “d— fell out.”

BILLS’ DION DAWKINS GOES SCORCHED-EARTH ON JETS IN INTERVIEW: ‘I HATE THEM’

“That’s exactly what I said,” Jones recalled. “I didn’t even believe it. I was running, I was looking at the 40 and all of a sudden, I feel it. I feel it touching my leg and I’m like, ‘Oh, s—.’ I tried to cuff it and take the dive you know what I mean because I know little kids are watching.”

Jason Kelce praised Jones for even being able to say that his private parts “fell out.”

“I don’t think I could describe that adjective for mine,” the Philadelphia Eagles center said. “I don’t think it could fall anywhere.”

Jones still finished fifth-fasted among 300-pound defensive linemen. The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

In 2017, he indeed recalled to Sports Illustrated that the “hummer is out.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones has since won three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs and has become an integral part of their defensive line.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.