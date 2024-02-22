Chiefs’ Chris Jones warned teammate he’d get emotional during Super Bowl national anthem

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was spotted shedding tears during the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

On Tuesday, “Inside The NFL” showed a mic’d up Jones warning his teammate George Karlaftis he was about to get emotional ahead of Reba McEntire’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“This is when I gotta … Your boy about to get emotional,” Jones warned. “Forgive me.”

Karlaftis said it was OK for Jones to get emotional but made clear that he was going to make him get emotional as well.

“Don’t cry. Unless you cry with me,” Jones said.

The Super Bowl broadcast cameras caught Jones with tears streaming down his face before he helped the Chiefs defense stymie the 49ers and help Kansas City to a 25-22 victory in overtime.

Jones had four tackles and two QB hits during the game. Karlaftis had five tackles and three QB hits.

While Jones may become a free agent in the offseason, at the Super Bowl parade he vowed he was going to stay with the Chiefs.

“I need three of those rings, baby,” he told parade-goers. “We ain’t done yet. We ain’t done yet. Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones, I ain’t going nowhere, baby!”

The Chiefs will look to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls next season.

