Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire to miss start of 2024 season as he deals with PTSD

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss the first four games of 2024 as the team placed him on the non-football illness list to start the regular season.

Edwards-Helaire, who is in his fifth NFL season, had 223 rushing yards in 15 games in 2023.

However, the former LSU standout has been battling PTSD. He opened up about his battle with the disorder last month, saying it began in December 2018 over what he described as a “self-defense situation.” It’s caused him to miss time at training camp.

Edwards-Helaire said the disorder has caused him to vomit or not be in his profession mentally.

However, he points to that incident nearly six years ago as the cause. He and another LSU teammate reportedly tried to sell an electronic item when one of them shot and killed an 18-year-old man trying to rob them.

The Associated Press reported that Edwards-Helaire was involved in the incident. Prosecutors cleared Edwards-Helaire and his friend, Jared Small. Officials did not name the shooter.

“I would say that’s probably where a majority of things stem from,” Edwards-Helaire said, via ESPN. “I wouldn’t necessarily say everything stemmed from that.

“I have best friends that passed away at young ages from gun violence and just not being in the right places at the right time and just knowing that I have people that are close to me or around me who … could be in the same spots that I am.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy touched on Edwards-Helaire on Monday, according to Chiefs Wire.

“It’s for me; how I look at it is just from the personal side. We all have different things that we go through and Clyde is such a special person,” Nagy said. “He’s a great human being.

“I think, number one, everybody in this building wants to make sure that Clyde is good on that side and that he’s happy and enjoying everything that he does, because when he’s in the building, he’s phenomenal. So that’s number one, and then the other stuff all takes care of itself.”

The Chiefs start their title defense on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

