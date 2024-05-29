Chiefs coach Andy Reid has message for NFL after wacky schedule for 2024 season

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

“Any given Sunday” might still be a saying for the NFL, but games have expanded well beyond just one day a week. Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs and their 2024 schedule.

When the NFL schedules released earlier this month, the Chiefs saw themselves playing every single day of the week at some point during the year except for Tuesday.

How is that possible? Well, the Chiefs are playing in every single primetime slot, which includes “Thursday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football.” But they’re also playing Black Friday, a Saturday game in Week 16, and we can’t forget about Christmas Day, which lands on a Wednesday this year.

While it may be a wacky schedule to look at — the Chiefs are also playing at 4:25 p.m. or later in 14 of their 17 games — head coach Andy Reid had a message for the NFL when reporters asked about it.

“It’s the first time in my career that this has happened, it’s unique, and you know how we are. We don’t really care,” Reid said matter of factly, via a Chiefs transcript.

“They can give us a Tuesday game if they want, and we’ll be okay there, too,” Reid said. “We work through it, we’ll play anybody, anywhere, whatever they want to do. We’re on board.”

The Chiefs are obviously must-watch football, especially as they look to achieve a feat no other NFL team has done before them: Win three straight Super Bowls.

Kansas City has eight standalone games this season, one of which being the league’s opener on NBC against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. The Chiefs will also be seen on CBS quite a lot, with a league-high eight games on the network.

But Patrick Mahomes likes the bright lights in prime-time games, and while he knows the schedule gets harder and harder by the year because of it, the expectation of winning remains the same.

“I feel like our schedule has gotten crazier and crazier every single year,” Mahomes said last week to reporters. “It’s just about preparing for the week ahead of you. We know that we’re going to have a lot of prime-time games. We’ve built up the equity to be able to be in those games.”

The Chiefs always have many eyes on them, and through the ups and downs, the spotlight never fades. However, when you want to make NFL history, that’s just the way things are.

Kansas City, though, will be doing so with one of the harder schedules on the docket for a team this season.

