Chiefs defense stonewalls Falcons on critical play to remain undefeated to start 2024 season

The Atlanta Falcons looked like they had some more fourth-quarter magic in them, but Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton shut the door on that in the 22-17 win to remain undefeated to start the 2024 season.

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons were driving with less than two minutes to play, and they needed to find the end zone after not doing so on their previous drive to beat the Chiefs.

After not being able to convert on 3rd-and-1 on Kansas City’s 13-yard line, the Falcons went to the well again with a run play on fourth-and-inches, and usually Bijan Robinson is able to pick up that crucial yard.

However, Bolton came flying through when he saw the play develop, and tackled Robinson for a three-yard loss to turn the Falcons over on downs.

That iced the game for the Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes just knelt the remainder of his snaps to move to 3-0. The Falcons are now 1-2 on the season.

A critical moment in this game came on third-and-five from the Kansas City 6-yard line on the previous drive, as Cousins was looking for Kyle Pitts in the middle of the end zone after he initially beat his defender off the goal line.

As Cousins made his pass, Pitts jumped in the air to make the catch, but it appeared Bryan Cook made contact with Pitts too early. However, no flags were on the field and the Chiefs caught a break.

On 4th-and6, the Falcons weren’t able to convert a touchdown when Cousins’ pass to Drake London, who scored earlier in the game, hit the turf. So, down 22-17, the Falcons had to give the ball back to the Chiefs after their 15-play drive.

It was a hot start for the Falcons, who were coming off a thrilling win over the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football,” as Cousins orchestrated a 70-yard drive for a touchdown on the team’s opening drive this week.

London, the man Cousins found late against the Eagles for the come-from-behind Week 2 win, was left wide open in the end zone after busted coverage by the Chiefs and it was the easiest score he’ll see in the NFL to make it 7-0 after the extra point from Younghoe Koo.

But Mahomes was able to match the Falcons on the scoreboard, when he found Rashee Rice, his new favorite target in red and yellow each week, for the 13-yard touchdown.

Cousins, though, was able to quickly respond to the Chiefs, thanks to a tremendous catch-and-run, by his talented tight end Kyle Pitts, who went 50 yards for the Kansas City one-yard line. Bijan Robinson would score from one yard out to retake the lead.

The Chiefs would add two field goals before the end of the first half, one of which was a gift from Cousins who threw an interception with less than one minute to play.

Kansas City would take the lead with its first drive in the second half ending in another Harrison Butker field goal, but Mahomes’ second touchdown of the game make it 22-14 late in the third quarter to create a wider gap on Atlanta.

The drive took just over six minutes of time off the clock, and it ended with JuJu Smith-Schuster streaking across the middle of the field and Mahomes slinging a pass to him for a 13-yard touchdown. It’s Smith-Schuster’s first of the season after he rejoined the team he won a Super Bowl with two years ago, and it turned out to be the game-winning score.

The box score read Mahomes passing for 217 yards with two touchdowns and one interception – a drive killer as it came in the end zone when Justin Simmons stepped into a pass to tight end Noah Gray.

Mahomes found Rice 12 times for 110 yards, as he’s the clear No. 1 option for him in the passing game. Travis Kelce was the next-best receiver with four catches for 30 yards, but he has yet to find the end zone this season.

And there was also undrafted rookie Carson Steele stepping up for the start in place of Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs’ star back who had surgery to repair a fractured fibula. Steele’s audition to remain the team’s starter with Pacheco out for weeks went well, as he rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries.

For the Falcons, Cousins was 20-for-29 for 230 yards with one touchdown and one pick. London led the way with 67 yards on six catches, but Darnell Mooney is emerging as a good target for Cousins, as he built on his big day against the Eagles with eight receptions for 66 yards in this one.

