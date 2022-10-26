Chiefs defensive end suspended 2 games for weapons charges last year

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games on Tuesday after pleading no contest to weapons charges last month.

He was arrested back in March 2021 when cops found two guns in his car after he was pulled over while riding in a vehicle without a license plate with another man. He was arrested again three months later on another gun charge.

Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service in September.

The Chiefs are on a bye this week, but Clark will miss the games in which they host the Tennessee Titans the night of Nov. 6 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars the week after.

Back in 2014 as a member of the University of Michigan football team, Clark was arrested for domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, but his assault charges were dropped. Nonetheless, he was still dismissed from the team. He also caught a home-invasion charge in 2012.

He still was able to be selected in the second round of the ensuing NFL Draft.

Clark spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to Kansas City in April 2019. He then signed a five-year deal worth $105.5 million, with $63.5 million of it guaranteed, and won the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

Clark has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and has three sacks in seven games this season.