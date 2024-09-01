Chiefs donate flag football equipment to Kansas school district ahead of inaugural girls season

Flag football players from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (KCK) district will have access to new football equipment for the district’s inaugural season for girls.

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Gary Stills and former NFL wide receiver Tim Barnett were on hand for a district-wide girls flag football event where the athletes and schools were surprised with flag belts and other equipment.

Nike provided jerseys through a $100,000 grant.

K.C. Wolf, the Chiefs’ mascot, also made an appearance at the event.

“It’s groundbreaking. We’re making history out here,” Sheila Sickau, the Chiefs’ youth marketing manager said.

Sickau added that the growth of girls flag football helps level the playing field for high school athletes.

“I think it’s finally catching up to the times of giving girls an opportunity to play football in a safe spot. A lot of the girls, before flag football took off, the only option was co-ed tackle,” Sickau said.

The girls who attended the event participated in a series of drills as they continue to prepare for a six-week flag football season. Only one KCK school had a girls flag football team in 2023, according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

The high school district’s flag football season begins Sept. 14.

Flag football has become increasingly popular in the U.S., and the sport will be included in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

