Chiefs fans frustrated as DNC throws wrench in viewing final preseason game vs Bears on TV

Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are not happy with only being able to see one of the team’s three preseason games, as their final one before the regular season on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears won’t be on TV in Kansas City due to the Democratic National Convention.

The Chiefs-Bears broadcast in the area is set to air on KMCI instead of the usual KSHB. However, the DNC will be on TV instead of football.

NFL Network is also airing the game, but due to blackout restrictions, fans in Kansas City won’t be able to stream the game there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“For the second time this pre-season, Channel 41 is moving their coverage of the Chiefs game to Channel 38,” a Reddit user wrote, via The Kansas City Star. “Youtube TV does not carry Channel 38, so once again I will not have access to watch this game. Why is Channel 41 paying for the rights to broadcast these games when it is not accessible for many in their market? Does the Chiefs front office care?”

The Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a problem as well for Kansas City fans. It was carried by KSHB, but due to the Summer Olympics in Paris, the broadcast moved over to KMCI.

NBA GREAT MAGIC JOHNSON SLAMMED FOR CALLING OBAMA’S DNC SPEECHES THE BEST IN ‘HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY’

With DirecTV customers not having KMCI and NFL Network once again blacking out its feed, fans weren’t able to see the game.

More social media reactions to the Chiefs-Bears game came on X.

“I’m trying to figure this out,” one X user wrote. “Thursday’s game is blocked in my area on YouTube TV, even though I live local to KC. It’s on 38 the spot, which doesn’t have it’s own app or channel on YouTube TV.

“But why can’t I watch it on NFL network’s broadcast of this? Can anyone explain?”

Now, if there is any consolation to fans not being able to watch the game, this preseason finale isn’t expected to see Chiefs starters playing, as head coach Andy Reid doesn’t want any injuries to key players before the start of the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, where he made a behind-the-back pass to tight end Travis Kelce in a mediocre performance. But players like Mahomes and Kelce have proven enough in past seasons to not need the extra playing time before Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens rolls around.

At the same time, most Bears starters won’t be playing Thursday night, including No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

While Chiefs fans may be irked they can’t watch their team’s final preseason game, their regular season opener on Sept. 5 will be nationally televised, so there’s no blackout restrictions or anything to worry about.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DNC in Chicago ends Thursday night, with main programming beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.