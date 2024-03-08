Chiefs fans that suffered frostbite at 4th-coldest game in NFL history now face possibility of amputation

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are paying a serious price for seeing their team make their way to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in a wildcard game in January, when temperatures reached minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of minus-27 degrees.

The freezing temps marked the fourth-coldest game in NFL history, but it did not stop the Chiefs’ nation from making an appearance.

Now, some of those fans are paying the price.

Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center in Kansas City saw an uptick in frostbite cases in January, and the center’s director, Dr. Megan Garcia, told FOX 4 that 70% of those patients are now being advised to schedule amputations.

“People think of burns, they think of fire, they think of hot thermal injuries. But burns can happen from many different causes,” she told the outlet.

According to the report, the majority of those cases were fans who attended the game, including one fan who suffered frostbite after just taking his gloves off for five minutes in order to set up a tent in the parking lot.

“The patients who had their frostbite injuries along with the Chiefs game, they are just getting to the point now we are starting to discuss their amputations that might be necessary,” Garcia added.

According to reports at the time, 15 fans were hospitalized during the Jan. 13 game. Seven reported having hypothermia, while three others had frostbite symptoms.

A Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said the agency handled 69 hypothermia-related calls at the stadium, FOX 4 reported at the time.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

