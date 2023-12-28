Chiefs great calls out Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce over outbursts: ‘Acting like spoiled little brats’

Former Kansas City Chiefs great Dante Hall called out quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce for their recent sideline outbursts, comparing the two superstars to children on Wednesday.

The former two-time All-Pro wide receiver appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to share any advice he had for the Chiefs moving forward. Hall said the issues began from the top, starting with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who has to take control of his team. He then said Mahomes needed to “fall in love with the mundane” and stop trying to make the big play every single time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Then, he went into how Mahomes and Kelce have been acting on the sidelines.

“And the last thing, I’ll end on this, body language is everything,” Hall said. “When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. What you have had in the first five years, that poker face, ‘we know we’re gonna win this in the end,’ that permeates positively. Get back to being positive.”

Mahomes was seen ripping into his offensive line on the sidelines, while Kelce threw his helmet against the water cooler station.

EX-NFL STAR RG3 RIPS BRONCOS COACH OVER LACK OF RESPECT SHOWN TO RUSSELL WILSON

“It’s like my little kids running around here on Christmas Day,” Hall said. “We got you a Christmas tree filled with presents, and you’re acting like spoiled little brats. These guys know I love them.

“So, as a friend, as a brother, I had to call you out. This is not a good look. I’m watching the game with my kids, my daughter loves Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and you’re acting like that? C’mon, guys! Be better, and I think the team will be better.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both players have taken ownership of their actions over the last few weeks. The Chiefs have dropped three of their last four games, but the team is still in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs and win its division.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.