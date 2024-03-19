Chiefs’ Harrison Butker hopes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘get married and start a family’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Taylor Swift was the talk of the NFL world through most of the 2023 season as she was seen at plenty of Kansas City Chiefs games cheering on Travis Kelce on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

Harrison Butker, who played an integral role in helping the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl since the 2019 season, opened up about meeting Swift and what he hoped for the couple in the future.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a ‘Swiftie’ but I got to meet her after our New Year’s game,” Butker said on EWTN News’ “In Depth.” “We had just clinched the AFC West – and I rarely go out ever. But it’s New Year’s, gotta get the champagne and enjoy the ball dropping and all of that stuff. I went to a party … Travis showed up and Taylor was there and I got to meet her and she was just so humble and so gracious.”

Butker said he did not think Swift grew up around football, and Swift expressed her astonishment that he could kick the ball so far. He added that he was a “little nervous” about meeting the pop star.

“I hope they, as I said at Georgia Tech, I hope they get married and start a family.”

It is unclear what the future will hold for Kelce and Swift. The two have spent a lot of time together since the 2023 NFL season ended. Kelce was seen in Australia and Singapore to support Swift on the international leg of her “Eras Tour.”

The tight end jetted back to Philadelphia to be there for his brother Jason’s retirement announcement. The two then were at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

