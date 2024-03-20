Chiefs’ Harrison Butker makes strong defense for unborn children: ‘Greatest victims of our society’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recalled his decision to make a pro-life statement at the White House last year when the team came to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

Butker’s tie had “Vulnerari Praesidio” in cursive writing all over it, which is a Latin term that translates to “Protect the most vulnerable,” and had a gold pin of baby’s feet allegedly representing the size of a 10-week old aborted baby.

In an interview on ETWN News’ “In Depth,” Butker said he thought about what he was going to do when he made the trip. He explained he did not agree with pro-abortion legislation being passed in some parts of the country and felt the need to stick up for the unborn.

“The unborn, to me, are the greatest victims of our society,” he said. “They don’t have a voice. They don’t necessarily look like humans. They’re not very big. They can’t fight for themselves. There’s not a lot of people that are fighting for them.

“And I just think it’s a great atrocity that’s occurring in this country with massacring the unborn. I felt like there’s no better place to send this message than to the masses and to represent the unborn at a place like the White House where unfortunately their voice is not heard.”

Butker also said he had no plans for any fashion statement for this year’s White House visit.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 to become the first NFL team since the New England Patriots to win consecutive titles.

