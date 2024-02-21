Chiefs’ Harrison Butker provides jersey to family of Super Bowl parade shooting victim

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker responded to social media requests on Tuesday to help the family of Super Bowl parade shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Lopez-Galvan was wearing a Butker jersey at the Super Bowl celebration when she was shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left more than a dozen others wounded. Her family was seeking a Butker jersey so that she could be laid to rest with it.

Butker agreed to help and called for the shooters to be brought to justice.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence,” the kicker said in a statement. “Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice.

“Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul.”

Earlier Tuesday, two adults, Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, and 22-year-old Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, were charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and the unlawful purpose of a weapon. They are each being held on $1 million bail.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one,” Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters at a news briefing.

More people are likely to be charged, Baker said.

Prosecutors believe Mays was in a verbal argument with another person that he had no connection with. The argument quickly escalated and Mays drew a handgun, Baker said.

“Mays pulled his handgun first,” she said.

Miller then drew his handgun, authorities said. He is believed to have shot Lopez-Galvan, a local radio disc jockey and mother of two children, who died from her injuries.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

