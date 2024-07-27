Chiefs’ Harrison Butker slams Paris Olympics parody of Last Supper: ‘This is crazy’

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker slammed the Paris Olympics opening ceremony after one of the performances included drag queens among other performers parodying “The Last Supper.”

Butker, who went viral back in May for sharing his faith-based views during a commencement speech at a Catholic college in Kansas, took to social media to share his take.

“This is crazy,” he wrote on a post in his Instagram Stories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also added a scripture from the Bible.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”

In a clip of the post shared by Butker on his social media, several drag queens and other performers can be seen mocking the scene famously painted by Leonardo da Vinci, which depicts Jesus and his apostles sharing a final meal before the crucifixion.

OPENING CEREMONY NODS TO HEADLESS MARIE ANTOINETTE, MÉNAGE À TROIS RECEIVE MIXED REACTIONS

The performance, which also included a young child, drew harsh criticism.

Other acts during the opening ceremony also received mixed reviews from viewers on social media. In one scene, a woman and two men were seen embracing – seemingly suggesting a ménage à trois.

A headless depiction of Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to the French Revolution, also received criticism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, said the inspiration behind all the performances was to reinterpret the way the world sees France.

“The extraordinary thing is that everyone in France and the rest of the world has an idea of what France is all about. And I want to play with that, that’s where I want to start from – breaking down clichés, because clichés come along other things,” he said, according to the Olympics website.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.