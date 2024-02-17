Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt faces backlash after sharing ‘out of touch’ photos following parade shooting

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, is facing serious backlash after she shared pictures posing with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in a post about Wednesday’s fatal shooting at the Super Bowl parade.

Hunt, 25, shared a lengthy message on X in response to Wednesday’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 more – including several children.

“The most beautiful, perfect day of love, laughter, & celebration at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade turned upside down in an instant. I’m still processing today’s tragedy,” Hunt wrote. “I love this city and I’m angry at what took place and heartbroken for the victims, their families, & the KC community.”

“This world is broken and thank God it is not our home. I’m thankful for the hope of Heaven. Life is precious and each day is a gift. I’m grateful for a Savior whose sacrifice on the cross gives us the assurance of a perfect eternity in Heaven—with no death, no fear, no grief, and no pain. If you don’t have that—I promise you, you want it when you’re facing that moment.”

Hunt went on to thank first responders for the “swift actions” and all those that helped in managing “the chaos and pandemonium.”

However, in addition to her message, Hunt shared several pictures of herself posing with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and on top of the bus that drove along the two-mile parade route, prompting many users to call her out.

“Nice words. Maybe skip the posting of the silly selfies and PR photos on this one?” one person said.

“Nice selfies in light of the tragedy of people. Out of touch is an understatement,” another said.

“Read the room. Your pictures are not very somber. Those can wait for another time. It’s insensitive,” a third posted.

Hunt shared the post on Instagram as well but did not appear to respond to the backlash on either social media platform.

