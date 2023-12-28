Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt talks about Taylor Swift’s impact on the organization

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift mania has taken over Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023 season since the pop star has cozied up to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and everyone has taken notice.

Fans have poured into the stadium not only to see Kelce but to get a glimpse of the “Cruel Summer” singer in the suite cheering for the boys in red and white.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, appeared on “OutKick the Morning” and told Charly Arnolt it was exciting to see Kelce and Swift happy.

“I think we’re all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy,” Hunt said. “I mean, it’s so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they’re wonderful for each other, and it’s just been so fun to watch this love story unfold. That’s been so special to see how happy they are.

“And also, (we) have so many young — especially female — fans watching football, interested in football and maybe even considering playing flag football and also cheering for the Chiefs.”

The Chiefs heiress said she’s seen more women in the stands.

“Oh, for sure. I’m sure you’ve seen as well. They’re holding the signs. They’re saying, ‘I’m here for Taylor’ or ‘I’m here for Taylor’s boyfriend,’” Hunt said.

“Whatever reason you’re there for, I’m glad you’re there, and I’m glad you’re getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little. Because even — not as someone who’s played football but someone who’s watched it — there’s so many values from football that transfer into life and can have really great takeaways.”