Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs allegedly broke into home of child’s mother, dragged her down flight of stairs: report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs faces another offseason criminal charge, and the reported details are disturbing.

According to TMZ, Buggs allegedly broke into the home of the mother of his child before 5:30 a.m. and then dragged her down a flight of stairs.

The woman reportedly had scratches on her wrists, and “clip-on toenails” were broken from the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TMZ says she then called police as he was leaving the house, and he was arrested in the parking lot of a local Little Caesars.

He has since been charged with domestic violence and burglary after already facing two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree cruelty to dogs last month.

The 27-year-old Buggs turned himself in late last month in Tuscaloosa for the animal cruelty charges after two dogs were allegedly found “severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected” on the back porch of a rental home he was staying at earlier this year.

CHIEFS’ ISAIAH BUGGS TURNS HIMSELF IN TO POLICE, CHARGED WITH 2 COUNTS OF SECOND-DEGREE ANIMAL CRUELTY

WBRC FOX6 reporter Bryan Henry attempted to ask Buggs for a comment after Buggs posted bond shortly after turning himself in, but he put his hand on Henry’s camera and said, “Don’t walk up in front of me.” Buggs then got into the truck of his bail bondsman.

Neither the Chiefs nor Buggs’ representatives immediately responded to Fox News Digital for a request for comment at that time.

The Chiefs have had an eventful offseason, and run-ins with the law have made headlines, especially in the case of second-year receiver Rashee Rice’s car crash in Dallas. Rice was also accused of striking a photographer at a Dallas nightclub, but no charges were filed.

Buggs, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, joined the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad before their playoff run, which ended in another Super Bowl title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City Feb. 14.

Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.