Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco responds to running style comments: ‘I ain’t no zombie’

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs with more than a purpose. The second-year running back runs with anger, and fans of the NFL have taken notice.

Prior to last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid dubbed Pacheco as the Chiefs’ “Energizer Bunny,” while social media routinely discusses Pacheco’s running style.

“The funniest one … they said I run like I bite people,” Pacheco said Wednesday. “I ain’t no zombie. That was crazy. So, that was one of the funniest ones. You said I run like I bite the ground, bite the grass. That’s crazy.”

“It’s a great opinion, I guess, to have on the way I run. For me, it’s just being determined and understanding that I have a goal to achieve, and we want to get the job done.”

Pacheco led the Kansas City rushing attack all season, gaining 935 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, Pacheco had 97 rushing yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he runs angry. “Through everything that’s been in front of you, understanding the week has been a long process, and being prepared. Understand the scheme and willing to do whatever you got to do to get the job done. Leaving it all out there on the field with no regrets.”

Pacheco and the Chiefs are preparing for their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game with Patrick Mahomes under center as they visit Baltimore on Sunday.

The Ravens present a stiff challenge for the Chiefs offense, with Baltimore’s defense allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game (301.4) during the regular season.

“Yes, he’s an elite quarterback,” linebacker Roquan Smith said of facing Mahomes, per Baltimore’s team site. “But at the end of the day, we’re an elite defense.”

On the other side of the ball, Kansas City will be tasked with slowing down Lamar Jackson, the favorite to take home the NFL’s MVP award.

“He’s going to be the MVP for a reason,” Mahomes said.

“I’ve admired watching him from afar and know it’s going to be a great challenge for us every time we go up against him.”

Kansas City and Baltimore kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.