Chiefs’ James Winchester shows off MAGA hat after overtime win vs Bucs

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester, a three-time Super Bowl champion, became the latest professional athlete to back former President Donald Trump in the election.

Following the Chiefs’ overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winchester was seen in a photo wearing a Make America Great Again hat while standing on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Greg Price posted the photo on his X account.

Winchester, 35, did not express support one way or the other on his social media accounts.

Earlier Monday night, Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, offered her support to the former president. She was seen in a video obtained by OutKick wearing a Make America Great Again hat while watching her son take on the Buccaneers.

Winchester’s MAGA hat support came just over a week after San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa flashed his own cap during the NBC broadcast last weekend. Bosa pulled the stunt after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

Bosa did not elaborate on the support, only telling reporters, “I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.”

Winchester’s own teammate, Harrison Butker, endorsed Trump earlier this year and started his own political action committee.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president,” Butker said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“That’s a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize.”

