Chiefs’ Justyn Ross has criminal charges dropped after case approved for diversion

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross is no longer facing criminal charges after his case was approved for diversion.

A judge ordered that Ross’ criminal case, which stemmed from an Oct. 23 arrest, to be approved for diversion on Nov. 22, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX 4 Kansas City.

Ross only has to pay an estimated $200 in court fees.

Shawnee police took Ross, a second-year receiver with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2022, into custody at 2:54 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Ross was initially charged on Oct. 24 with misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage less than $1,000. Prosecutors would later amend his criminal damage charge to more than $1,000 but less than $25,000, which is a felony in Kansas.

Court documents stated that Ross found something on his girlfriend’s phone that upset him, which led to yelling. Prosecutors say Ross got in his girlfriend’s face and told her to leave the apartment they were at.

Speaking with police, Ross admitted to breaking a computer, though he claimed he owned it. Records showed that Ross said all the things that were broken were his own.

Though Ross is in his second season with the Chiefs, he got his first game action this year. He has 34 yards on three catches over seven games.

The 23-year-old was on injured reserve last season as he recovered from cervical fusion surgery, which was the primary reason for him going undrafted.

The NFL placed Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List after his arrest, which bars him from practice, playing or even attending any Chiefs games. With the charges now dropped, it remains to be seen if and when Ross is allowed to rejoin the team.