Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman admits he ‘blacked out’ during touchdown to win Super Bowl LVIII

Talk about a season coming full circle for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs, started the 2023 campaign with the New York Jets. However, after being used sparingly, he was released, and the Chiefs quickly picked him back up.

Months later, he was on the receiving end of an overtime touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVIII.

He said he “blacked out” when that happened.

“I ain’t gonna lie man, I caught that pass and I blacked out,” he said on CBS’ postgame show Sunday night following the 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. “I didn’t know what was going on until I saw Pat running to me and I was like, ‘Oh, we just won? Let’s celebrate!’”

Hardman’s touchdown came in overtime after the 49ers kicked a short field goal to go up three points.

Mahomes led the perfect drive, which included a fourth-down run to keep it alive, as well as a big scramble that set the Chiefs up in the red zone.

Travis Kelce caught his ninth pass of the game from Mahomes for seven yards to land on San Francisco’s three-yard line. Then, Mahomes ran to his right after the snap and flipped it to Hardman for the win.

Hardman also had a 52-yard catch in the first half to get the Chiefs in the red zone for the first time, but Kansas City could not cash in after Isiah Pacheco fumbled on the next play.

Hardman also went viral this offseason while the Jets were on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” when he predicted that he would be playing in the Super Bowl against the 49ers.

While the Jets were on the card with Oz the Mentalist, Hardman was correct that he was going to be in the final game of the season against the NFC-champion Niners.

He has now got his third Super Bowl ring in five NFL seasons, and while he may have blacked out at the moment, his catch will live on as the one that won it all for his Chiefs.