Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti already won Super Bowl Sunday after getting news from wife: report

It’s already been a long day for Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, his wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls, NFL Network reported before the game.

Unfortunately, though, Allegretti couldn’t be there, as he FaceTimed from the hotel lobby in Arizona along with his parents to Christina and her parents back in Chicago.

Allegretti already has a Super Bowl under his belt after the Chiefs won it in 2020, but this is certainly going to be one he never forgets. It would be even sweeter if he collects his second ring on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium.

Allegretti isn’t the only player this week who was thinking about his significant other possibly going into labor.

Philadelphia Eagles starting center Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, is also expecting at any moment. However, she is present in Arizona and has her OB-GYNs ready in case she goes into labor during the game.

And this has long been the plan for the Kelces.

“They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, ‘Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date. If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?'” she told People magazine. “And, of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, ‘Of course, hypothetically speaking’ that someone would be able to accompany us.”

With Travis Kelce playing for the Chiefs, it’s already a total family affair at the Super Bowl, but one more addition to it could be added by the end of the night.

While Jason Kelce will have his wife on his mind leading up to game time, Allegretti can focus knowing that his wife and their twin girls are happy and healthy.