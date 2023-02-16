Chiefs offensive linemen troll Eagles during Super Bowl LVII parade

The trolling Kansas City Chiefs took a jab at the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl LVII victory parade Wednesday.

Heading into the game, the Chiefs knew they were going up against the second-best defense in the league during the regular season in terms of yards allowed per game. The Eagles allowed 20.2 points a game, good for seventh in the NFL.

But they also led the NFL in total sacks, getting quarterbacks to the ground 70 times in 17 games. They also showed that prowess against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in their two playoff games leading up to the matchup in Glendale.

How did the Chiefs’ offensive line fare against that potent pass rush? Zero sacks allowed of Patrick Mahomes.

There was pressure at times, but the offensive line did its job, keeping Mahomes upright so he could pass for 182 yards and three touchdowns

The Chiefs’ O-line had T-shirts made to commemorate its performance.

Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey were wearing white T-shirts that had lettering in Eagles green that said “0 sacks.”

The trolling began well before the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate.

JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine’s Day card that took a shot at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry’s crucial holding penalty at the end of the game. The call set up the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal.

“I’ll hold you when it matters most,” the card said.

Bradberry weighed in, pointing out that he made second-team All-Pro this season, his first with the Eagles. Teammate A.J. Brown was more straight forward with his rebuttal.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Patrick Mahomes even got involved with a subtweet of his own.

“That man must just be bored,” the Super Bowl MVP said, likely in reference to Brown.

For now, the Chiefs have the final word with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their grasp.