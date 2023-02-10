Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says Patrick Mahomes is ‘doing great’ but likely won’t be at 100% in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will not be heading into Super Bowl Sunday feeling 100% healthy, but that won’t stop the two-time NFL MVP from getting it done, Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt said Friday.

The Hunt family made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Friday to discuss the Chiefs ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and Hunt admitted that while Mahomes won’t be fully healed before the game, he knows that Mahomes has successfully battled through injuries in the past.

“Since he got hurt several weeks ago, I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been asked that question,” Hunt said.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES FOCUSES ON FAITH AHEAD SUPER BOWL LVII: 'IT HAS A ROLE IN EVERYTHING I DO'

“The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game in a week on that high ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it – on his legs.

“He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be at 100%, but he sure is going to tell you otherwise,” he continued.

Earlier this week, during a press conference with the media, head coach Andy Reid made a similar assessment of Mahome’s ankle.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%, but the training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it would be a tribute to both of them – for Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him,” Reid said Tuesday.

Mahomes was voted NFL MVP for the second time in his career on Thursday night, after leading the Chiefs to their fifth straight AFC Championship game appearance and their third Super Bowl in just four seasons.

But Hunt largely credited that success to coach Reid, who joined the organization in 2013 after 14 years as the Eagles‘ head coach.

“Well, it’s definitely been a special period for the Kansas City Chiefs, and really the big change goes back a decade, when Andy Reid walked into our offices to become the head coach,” Hunt said Friday.

“He has just done a tremendous job of changing the culture and just making us a consistent winner.