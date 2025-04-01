Chiefs owner ‘honored’ that Trump invited Super Bowl team that couldn’t attend White House due to COVID

President Donald Trump may have predicted that it’d be the Kansas City Chiefs to commemorate a Super Bowl title at the White House this year – and he may be correct after all.

The Chiefs were unable to make good on Trump’s Super Bowl LIX pick, falling short of their quest to threepeat with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be the Birds that will visit Trump later this month to celebrate their victory in February.

However, Trump said late last month that members of the Super Bowl LIV championship team, which kickstarted the current Chiefs dynasty, will eventually make the trip to Washington, D.C., “because they missed their turn because of COVID.”

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the game, which was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in February 2020. A month later, the sports world was shut down as COVID-19 spread across the globe.

It’s not clear whether Trump and the Chiefs have spoken, but team owner Clark Hunt got wind of the news and did not take it for granted.

“We’re very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn’t get to go to the White House,” Hunt said at the NFL owners’ meetings this week. “We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen.”

The Chiefs visited Joe Biden in both of their Super Bowl victories during his presidency, one of which came against the Eagles, and the other against the Niners.

The Florida Panthers visited Trump earlier this year to commemorate their Stanley Cup victory last summer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning World Series winners, will pay a visit to the White House next Sunday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

