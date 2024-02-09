Chiefs owner, Patrick Mahomes’ mom say Taylor Swift has brought in whole new audience to NFL

If there is one person who is happy that Taylor Swift has become the No. 1 fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, it is Clark Hunt.

Hunt, who has owned the Chiefs since 2006 after taking the franchise over from his father following his death, has a chance to win his third Super Bowl in four years this weekend.

His team’s popularity has skyrocketed this season, seemingly even more than when they won the Super Bowl just a year ago, due to Swift’s relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce.

Hunt said his household is full of Swifties, and so is his stadium.

“We have a lot of Swifties in our household who are fans of her. It’s been fun to watch her and Travis’ relationship develop. We’re so happy for the two of them,” Hunt told Fox News Digital in Las Vegas. “And as a result, we do have a whole bunch of new fans, and that’s been fantastic. Not only here in North America, but really across the globe.”

Patrick Mahomes‘ mother, Randi, confirmed that notion.

“It’s making it a family event again. Not only are dads watching the games with their buddies, but now, their little girls are watching it with them. It makes it a family affair, bringing their families together. I hear all the negative stuff, but I’m like, I see these little girls at the game cheering just because Taylor Swift is there. They’re there doing a family moment when they wouldn’t normally,” she said.

“It’s our favorite sport, but they didn’t know it was their favorite sport, and we’re certain it will be going forward,” added Hunt’s wife, Tavia.

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in a rematch of the Super Bowl from four years ago that started this dynastic run for Kansas City.

Swift is slated to be at the game roughly 24 hours after doing an “Eras Tour” show in Tokyo.

